JAMES LABRIE Talks Writing Solo Albums Versus Working With DREAM THEATER; Audio Interview Available

Speaking with Two Doods Reviews, Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie recalls his days before joining the band and how Dream Theater has evolved over time with integral members coming and going. He also discusses working on solo material versus songwriting with Dream Theater.

Dream Theater are back on the road in North America on the next leg of the acclaimed The Distance Over Time Tour – Celebrating 20 Years of Scenes From A Memory (remaining dates listed below).

The band have released this recap video from their October 22 show at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, Texas:

Information on tickets for all upcoming shows as well as VIP packages can be found here.

Dates:

November

4 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater – Omaha

5 - Madison, WI - Capitol Theater – Madison

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

9 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theater

11 - Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square