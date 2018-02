Sixx:A.M. members - vocalist James Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba - will reveal details for their brand new project in a Facebook live chat on Saturday, February 10th at 11 AM, PST / 2 PM, EST.

Says DJ Ashba: "Me & James Michael will be LIVE on Monster Energy page with a huge exclusive announcement! Have your questions ready... See you there!!"

