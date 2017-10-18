JANE'S ADDICTION Confirmed For Rhonda's Kiss Charity Event In Los Angeles

Rhonda's Kiss - a foundation which raises funds for cancer patients who can't afford treatment - has announced that Jane’s Addiction will perform at their next event, on December 8th at the Hollywood Palladium.

Tickets for the event will go on sale tomorrow (Thursday, October 19th) at 10 AM.

Says Jane’s Addiction: “We are honored to support Rhonda's Kiss and their efforts to support cancer patients by playing their fundraiser event in LA on December 8th!”

In 2014, Rhonda Stefanski was diagnosed with stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer. While she lost her battle, one of the greatest gifts she left was "Rhonda's Kiss."

Supported by the Marc A. and Rhonda L. Stefanski Foundation, Rhonda's Kiss is starting with an event to raise money to help those in the inner city who receive a cancer diagnosis, but may be unable to make ends meet for treatment and support. Funds will be distributed through The Cleveland Clinic's Community Outreach Program.