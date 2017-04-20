JANE'S ADDICTION - DAVE NAVARRO Rocks "Star-Spangled Banner" In Video Preview Of Ink Master Season Nine

Season nine of Spike TV's hit original reality-competition series Ink Master debuts June 6th, with the highest stakes yet and twice as much prize money on the line. This time, tattoo shops from all around the country are sending two of their strongest artists to compete for a $200,000 grand prize, an editorial feature in Inked Magazine and, for the first time in Ink Master history, the title of Master Shop.

However, this season comes with a new twist, as artists will be competing in pairs and representing their hometown shops. Throughout the competition, the artists are not only tested on their technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity, as they must conceive and execute original tattoos on "human canvases." Each episode will focus on a different and distinct style of tattooing, and as always, while the artists' masterpieces will last a lifetime... so will their mistakes.

After every challenge, the contestants face a tough panel comprised of Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, as well as world-renowned tattoo artists Chris Nuñez (Miami Ink) and Oliver Peck (Elm Street Tattoo).

Enjoy the Ink Master: Shop Wars promo featuring Dave Navarro giving his all on "The Star-Spangled Banner".