JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Interview And Performance Video Streaming

June 18, 2019, an hour ago

Jane's Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell, was a guest last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Interview footage, as well as his performance of the single "Pirate Punk Politician", can be seen below:

Farrell released his new album, Kind Heaven, on June 7 via BMG. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness"
"Pirate Punk Politician"
"Snakes Have Many Hips"
"Machine Girl"
"One"
"Where Have You Been All My Life"
"More Than I Could Bear"
"Spend The Body"
"Let's All Pray For This World"

"Pirate Punk Politician" video:



