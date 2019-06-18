JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Interview And Performance Video Streaming
June 18, 2019, an hour ago
Jane's Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell, was a guest last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Interview footage, as well as his performance of the single "Pirate Punk Politician", can be seen below:
Farrell released his new album, Kind Heaven, on June 7 via BMG. Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness"
"Pirate Punk Politician"
"Snakes Have Many Hips"
"Machine Girl"
"One"
"Where Have You Been All My Life"
"More Than I Could Bear"
"Spend The Body"
"Let's All Pray For This World"
"Pirate Punk Politician" video: