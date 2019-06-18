JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Interview And Performance Video Streaming

Jane's Addiction frontman, Perry Farrell, was a guest last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Interview footage, as well as his performance of the single "Pirate Punk Politician", can be seen below:

Farrell released his new album, Kind Heaven, on June 7 via BMG. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness"

"Pirate Punk Politician"

"Snakes Have Many Hips"

"Machine Girl"

"One"

"Where Have You Been All My Life"

"More Than I Could Bear"

"Spend The Body"

"Let's All Pray For This World"

"Pirate Punk Politician" video: