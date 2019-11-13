JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL - "It Doesn't Seem Like Before The Digital Age That There Was Any Real Life" (Video)

In the clip below, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell takeover the KLOS Subaru Live Stage at the Legendary Viper Room and talk Jane's Addiction, the most underrated musician of all time, and music from Taylor's upcoming album, Get The Money.

"People think about us as like a '90s thing, but we started 1984, I think, something like that, and it almost doesn't seem like before the digital age that there was any real life. I almost feel like the world was more alive then because we didn't have anything to, like, prove that we were alive so we did the craziest shit because we didn't think it was being recorded for content later.

Recently somebody that was at my house - he wanted to digitize everything in my house. It's digital content for social media like a 'post later' and I was really embarrassed because I thought, like, 'I only have, like, 10 things.' We didn't have cell-phones to take pictures every five seconds. You got to have a camera, and then you have to go and get the picture developed, so you usually had one person that you knew that had a camera and as a result, we practically didn't exist until the '90s. That's what it feels like to me anyway."

Farrell released his solo album, Kind Heaven, on June 7th via BMG. Watch the video for the single "Pirate Punk Politician" below.

Tracklisting:

"(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness"

"Pirate Punk Politician"

"Snakes Have Many Hips"

"Machine Girl"

"One"

"Where Have You Been All My Life"

"More Than I Could Bear"

"Spend The Body"

"Let's All Pray For This World"

"Pirate Punk Politician" video:

(Photo - Mark Millman)