JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL Talks New Solo Album, Creative Inspiration, And Artists As Messengers In CBC Video Interview

Jane's Addiction icon Perry Farrell recently sat down with Tom Power at Q, aired by the CBC, to talk about his new solo album, Kind Heaven. He also discussed his latest art project which forcuses on the second Messianic era, and the idea that his musical career is a model for what musicians should do in this day.

Farrell: "The way I conduct my career is a good model. I would be a good mentor for any person looking to get into music or entertainment."

Farrell released Kind Heaven on June 7th via BMG. Watch the video for the single "Pirate Punk Politician" below.

Tracklisting:

"(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness"

"Pirate Punk Politician"

"Snakes Have Many Hips"

"Machine Girl"

"One"

"Where Have You Been All My Life"

"More Than I Could Bear"

"Spend The Body"

"Let's All Pray For This World"

"Pirate Punk Politician" video:

(Photo - Mark Millman)