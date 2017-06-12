JANE'S ADDICTION Reveal Alive At 25 Ritual De Lo Habitual Artwork

Rock Fuel Media, in association with Sonic Films, Cleopatra Records, and MVD Entertainment Group, has announced the August 4th release of the state-of-the-art DVD, Blu-ray, audio CD and vinyl collection by legendary, multi-Platinum rockers Jane's Addiction, called Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive At 25.

Directed by Mark Ritchie (Madonna, Kanye West) and produced by Barry Summers (Rock Fuel Media), Jane's Addiction - Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive At 25 features a complete concert filmed at the historic Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on September 23rd 2016, which was the last stop on the band's 20-city worldwide "Sterling Spoon Anniversary Tour." The powerhouse lineup of Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins and Chris Chaney performed an explosive 90-minute show consisting of their entire landmark album Ritual De Lo Habitual, as well as some of the band's biggest hits spanning their 30-year career. It was all captured with 20 cameras throughout the venue and mixed in 5.1 Surround Sound.

As Perry Farrell explains, "25 years - what a beautiful milestone for both Ritual De Lo Habitual and Lollapalooza. As both were great achievements in our lives that also helped change the course of music history, we really sought to come up with a special show for this tour so that the fans could celebrate it with us."

Award-winning producer Barry Summers from Rock Fuel Media explains, "The band's great visual and very edgy performances always kick ass on stage. Ritual De Lo Habitual is such an iconic album that changed the landscape of alternative rock and we wanted to capture the 25 year anniversary in stunning 4k. It's quite mind-blowing and we think fans will enjoy this package for years to come."

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. Check out the official trailer: