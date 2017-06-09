JANE'S ADDICTION - Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive At 25 Due In August; Video Preview

Jane's Addiction will release Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive At 25 on Blu-ray, DVD, CD and Vinyl on August 4th; a video preview can be enjoyed below.

"25 years - what a beautiful milestone for both Ritual De Lo Habitual and Lollapalooza," comments Jane's Addiction vocalist Perry Farrell. "As both were great achievements in our lives that also helped change the course of music history, we really sought to come up with a special show for this tour so that the fans could celebrate it with us."

Details regarding the tracklisting and cover art for Ritual De Lo Habitual Alive At 25 ​will be revealed shortly.

On the concert scene, Jane's Addiction only has one show booked for the remainder of 2017; they'll play Kaaboo in Del Mar, California on September 15th.