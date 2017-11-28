JANE’S ADDICTION To Headline Rhonda’s Kiss Benefit Concert In Hollywood

Rhonda’s Kiss, an organization that helps cancer patients in need, has announced that Jane’s Addiction will headline the third annual benefit concert on Friday, December 8th at the Palladium in Hollywood. The L.A. based collective The Hellcat Saints--Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains), Josh Freese (DEVO, NIN), Billy Duffy (The Cult), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver), Franky Perez (Apocalyptica), Scott Shriner (Weezer), and many more--will open the show. Proceeds from the concert event will benefit the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute and further the mission of Rhonda’s Kiss, supporting programs to assist cancer patients, and helping those who receive a cancer diagnosis make ends meet during treatment. Tickets for the one-night-only concert are available here.

Perry Farrell describes the event, “Rhonda’s Kiss is a most unique charity, as they have considered what most organizations overlook; which is how are patients going to pay their bills while in treatment? …the answer is Rhonda’s Kiss.”



“At Cedars-Sinai, it is our mission to treat the cancer patient as a whole, rather than just the disease,” said Amin Mirhadi, MD, radiation oncologist at the Cedars-Sinai Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. “We are proud to collaborate with the Rhonda’s Kiss foundation to help us achieve that.”





“Raising money for cancer is a reminder that every day, people are struggling with the disease and need the support to maintain their dignity and fight,” said Kyle Stefanski, CEO of Rhonda’s Kiss. “We are blessed to have strong support from artists such as Jane's Addiction, the public, and hospitals like Cedars-Sinai to be able to help more and more people fight this terrible disease.”

In 2014, Rhonda Stefanski was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. While she lost her battle, one of the greatest gifts she left was to create Rhonda’s Kiss, an event to raise money to help those in the inner city who receive a cancer diagnosis, but may be unable to make ends meet for treatment and support. Through the Rhonda’s Kiss Los Angeles event and with proceeds benefiting Cedars-Sinai, Rhonda’s Kiss provides financial support to decrease late-stage cancer diagnosis in urban communities, and primarily for patients in financial need, by using a three-pronged approach: outreach (education, awareness and screening), navigation (medical and home) and patient services (treatment and financial assistance, and emotional support). Funds are distributed by local hospitals in areas where money is raised.