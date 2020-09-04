JANET GARDNER And JUSTIN JAMES Premier Music Video For "Rise Up"

Hard rock duo Janet Gardner and Justin James premiere their latest music video for "Rise Up". The track comes from the recently released Synergy album, available via Pavement Entertainment. "Rise Up" is a blues-infused rocker with empowering vocals and a greasy guitar groove.

Janet and Justin produced the entire video on their own during the pandemic. Justin says, "We turned our living room into a giant green screen, and Janet edited the video on our computer at home." The result is some eye popping effects to compliment this powerful song.

Synergy details follow.

Tracklisting:

"Wounded"

"You Can Kiss This"

"Rise Up"

"Running To Her"

"Lonely We Fight"

"Say You Will"

"I Promise"

"On A Wire"

"Gone"

"Flying On Faith"

"Talk To Myself"

"Wounded" video: