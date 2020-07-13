JANET GARDNER And JUSTIN JAMES To Release Synergy Album In August

Known for being the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band Vixen, Janet Gardner’s powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits “Edge Of A Broken Heart” and “Cryin'” and AOR rockers “How Much Love” and “Love Is A Killer”. They also reached Gold Album status. Vixen toured extensively, grinding out 200 shows per year, opening for the likes of Deep Purple, Ozzy Osbourne, The Scorpions, Kiss, and Bon Jovi.

Teaming up with guitarist/songwriter/producer Justin James (who has worked with members of Staind, Collective Soul, Tyketto), Gardner ventured into the solo realm to unleash a new side of her musical creativity. Together, Janet and Justin have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.

The result is a perfect blend of modern hard rock with a touch of old school flare that will turn the heads of generations of rock fans. A sample teaser was put up on YouTube and literally exploded overnight. The power duo was quickly snatched up by Pavement Entertainment with a full length CD released in the fall of 2017.

Now, the iconic duo is back as Gardner/James. Together, they bring you Synergy, which features the single "Wounded", an emotionally charged tune with powerful vocals and guitar that fuses the '80s with today's brand of modern hard rock. Synergy drops worldwide on August 7 via Pavement Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Wounded"

"You Can Kiss This"

"Rise Up"

"Running To Her"

"Lonely We Fight"

"Say You Will"

"I Promise"

"On A Wire"

"Gone"

"Flying On Faith"

"Talk To Myself"

"Wounded" video: