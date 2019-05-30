JANET GARDNER - Former VIXEN Singer Premiers "Your Place In The Sun" Music Video

Janet Gardner, former frontwoman of Vixen, is back with her sophomore solo album, Your Place In The Sun. The album is set for a global release tomorrow, May 31, via Pavement Entertainment, and available for pre-order now. A video for the title track can be found below.

Teaming up with guitarist/songwriter/producer Justin James, this new release is the perfect follow-up to the self-titled debut. Your Place In The Sun combines modern rock elements with the classic sound Janet has become known for in her decades of female fronted and influential fury.

Your Place In The Sun is available for pre-order now. Pre-ordering the album gives fans an offering of what's to come, as it includes the instant grat track "Your Place In The Sun". In addition to the digital pre-order, the duo is offering a pre-order bundle, which includes a signed CD and handwritten note from Janet and Justin, which will be sealed with a lipstick kiss from Janet.

- Pre-order bundle

- iTunes

Tracklisting:

"Your Place In The Sun"

"Assassinate"

"Standing"

"Try"

"Web"

"Kicks Me Back"

"A Way To Your Heart"

"Should Have Known"

"Unconditionally"

"You Said"

"Without You"

"Flame Thrower"

"Your Place In The Sun" video: