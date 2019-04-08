JANET GARDNER - Former VIXEN Singer To Release Your Place In The Sun Album In May; Behind-The-Scenes Video Streaming

Former Vixen singer/guitarist, Janet Gardner - in collaboration with her husband, guitarist/producer Justin James - will release her new album, Your Place In The Sun, on May 31 via Pavement Entertainment.

Gardner returns with her sophomore solo album, Your Place In The Sun. A perfect follow-up to her self-titled debut, which combines modern rock elements blended with the classic sound Janet has become known for in her decades of female fronted and influential fury.

Check out a behind-the-scened video from the recording sessions, and stay tuned for further details, coming soon.

Janet Gardner announced her departure from Vixen earlier this year. She issued the following statement:

“After much soul searching and many sleepless nights, I have decided that it’s time for me to step aside and let Roxy (Petrucci, drummer) and Share (Ross, bassist) pursue their vision for the future of Vixen. Vixen will always have a very special place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful to have been a part of it. I would like to thank everyone for the amazing support over the years, and as Roxy and Share continue to keep the heart and soul of Vixen alive and well and I continue on my path, your continued support to all would be greatly appreciated. Love, Janet.”