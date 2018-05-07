JANET GARDNER Of VIXEN Launches UK Mini Tour Later This Month

Janet Gardner, best known as the lead vocalist of all-female rock group Vixen, has just announced a string of UK dates in support of her self-titled debut solo album.

"It was definitely time for me to get back to the UK," states Janet. "We've gotten a great response from the fans and the press over there and wanted to come and show them our love and appreciation by doing a short run of intimate shows."

Having toured the UK and Europe heavily in the '80s and '90s, Janet and Vixen landed huge arena tours with the likes of Bon Jovi, The Scorpions, and Skid Row in these territories.

Support on Janet's UK solo trek will come from Pavement label mates Sister Shotgun. Hailing from the UK, Sister Shotgun and their brand of female fronted fury are currently putting finishing touches on their debut album due out later in 2018.

Check out Janet Gardner and special guests Sister Shotgun this May in these select UK cities:

May

23 – Bannermans - Edinburgh

24 – Rock City 2 - Nottingham

26 – The Factory - Manchester

27 – Cobblestones - Bridgewater

28 – The Underworld - London