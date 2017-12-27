JANI LANE's Daughter Covers WARRANT's "Heaven" In Tribute To Her Late Father

Maddi Lane, the daughter of late Warrant singer Jani Lane (who passed away in August 2011 at 47 years of age), has posted a tribute to her dad, covering Warrant's "Heaven", the second single from the band's 1989 album, Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich.

"This is a tribute to my dad, Jani Lane, from the band Warrant," says Maddi. "This song was a classic and I decided to sing a cover for it. The final version will be uploaded sometime after Christmas, which will sound a little more professional, but here is what a friend and I did in a recording studio in one day (I may also be changing some of the lyrics to make it for a female)."

Watch Warrant's official music video for "Heaven" below:

