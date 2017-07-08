JANIS JOPLIN Rock Iconz Statue Announced

Legendary singer Janis Joplin is the latest to be honoured in the Rock Iconz collection.

A press release reads:

Often referred to as the "first lady of rock and roll", it is fitting that KnuckleBonz adds Janis Joplin to the Rock Iconz collection, which features rock music's legendary artists in limited edition hand-painted collectibles.

Known for her powerful blues inspired vocals and her explosive and soulful performances, Janis Joplin left audiences stunned and amazed at her ability to pour herself into each and every syllable.

There are only 3000 created and sold worldwide. The Janis Joplin Rock Iconz statue will ship late 2017.

For more details and photos visit Knucklebonz.com.



