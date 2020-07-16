JANIS JOPLIN's Last Day Investigated On AXS TV's "Final 24"; Video Trailer

Janis Joplin’s gravely voice made her an icon. Throughout her life she performed at iconic festivals and her stage presence was unparalleled. She also struggled with drug use.

On October 3, 1970, after being clean for six months, Janis Joplin, bored and lonely, called her dealer. After an evening at the recording studio, Joplin returned to her hotel room to prepare her fix and the following morning, she was discovered by her manager, dead from a massive overdose.

