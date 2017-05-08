Japan's ALPHOENIX Featuring Former MYPROOF Members Release Debut Album; SEASON OF GHOSTS Vocalist SOPHIA Makes Guest Appearance

May 8, 2017, 9 minutes ago

Japan's Alphoenix, featuring former MyProof members Thor (vocals) and Shimpei (guitars, vocals) released a new album, Final Crusades, on April 12th. It includes a guest appearance by Season Of Ghosts / ex-Blood Stain Child vocalist Sophia on the track "Last Ignition".

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Final Crusade"
"Give Me Fire"
"Foreshadow"
"Tragic Night Falls"
"Into the Ashes"
"Rise"
"City of Phoenix"
"Last Ignition"
"Cygnus"
"Noir Rain"
"Reincarnation"

Check out the official Alphoenix Facebook page here.

