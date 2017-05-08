Japan's ALPHOENIX Featuring Former MYPROOF Members Release Debut Album; SEASON OF GHOSTS Vocalist SOPHIA Makes Guest Appearance

Japan's Alphoenix, featuring former MyProof members Thor (vocals) and Shimpei (guitars, vocals) released a new album, Final Crusades, on April 12th. It includes a guest appearance by Season Of Ghosts / ex-Blood Stain Child vocalist Sophia on the track "Last Ignition".

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Final Crusade"

"Give Me Fire"

"Foreshadow"

"Tragic Night Falls"

"Into the Ashes"

"Rise"

"City of Phoenix"

"Last Ignition"

"Cygnus"

"Noir Rain"

"Reincarnation"

