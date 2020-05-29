Japan's ANTHEM To Release New Album Featuring ALCATRAZZ Vocalist GRAHAM BONNET In September 2020

On September 7th, Japan's metal legends Anthem will release a new album featuring Alcatrazz vocalist Graham Bonnet called Explosive. It features recordings of a short notice studio jam; eight tracks taken from both Anthem's and Bonnet catalogues. The CD comes with a bonus DVD featuring a video of "Crying Heart" shot during the recording session in Tokyo.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Gypsy Ways (Win, Lose or Draw)"

"Cryin’ Heart"

"Midnight Sun"

"Since You've Been Gone"

"Lost in Hollywood"

"Desert Song"

"The Witchwood"

"Night Games"

A limited edition (500 copies) is available as a special package including a T-shirt and autographed card along with the CD / DVD. Pre-order here.

Anthem and Bonnet previously collaborated back in 2000 for the album, Heavy Metal Anthem. Most of the songs featured on the album are taken from the band's older releases, which were remixed and sung in English by Bonnet.