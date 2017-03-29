Japan's BLOOD STAIN CHILD Return With New Line-Up, New Album This April; Video For "Tri Odyssey" Single Released

Japanese trance metal act Blood Stain Child, who have been plagued in recent years by line-up changes, have returned with a new single/ video entitled "Tri Odyssey" for their new album Project Tri Odyssey, due out on April 3rd. The album was produced by Jacob Hansen and features new vocalist Saika, along with new bassist Yakky. They replace Kiki - who joined in 2012 replacing Sophia (Season Of Ghosts) - and founding bassist/vocalist Ryo repsectively.

In May 2016, Blood Stain Child surfaced with their new line-up, releasing the single "Nexus", also available below.