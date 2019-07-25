Japan's GYZE Confirm Homeland Tour In September; Global Dates To Be Announced Soon

Japanese speed metallers Gyze (pronounced ghee-zay) are set to tour their homeland with a series of dates kicking off in September. The quintet will then go on to tour globally; those tour dates will be announced shortly. Please see below for confirmed dates.

September

6 - Osaka, Japan - Club Vijon

7 - Kyoto, Japan - Blue Eyes

8 - Shibuya, Japan - Cyclone

9 - Fukuoka, Japan - Graf

October

12 - Nagoya, Japan - R.A.D.

13 - Nagano, Japan - Live House J

19 - Saitama, Japan - Nishi Kawaguchi Hearts

23 - Niigata, Japan - Club Riverst

24 - Kanazawa, Japan - Van Van V4

27 - Sapporo, Japan - Spice

The new Gyze album, Asian Chaos, is available now via Out Of Line Music.

Although Gyze is active overseas and targeting western market, with the new album, Asian Chaos, the main composer of the band Ryoji decided to highlight his Japanese identity. An amazing and unpredictable collaboration was born : being proud of his origins, he invited musicians of Gagaku - world oldest orchestra - to perform on a few tracks, introducing such traditional Japanese wind instruments as Sho, Hichirik and Ryuteki . The glory of lyrical melodies of Gagaku, combined with unique Japanese scale and integrated with heavy metal creates the unrivalled transcendent sound album showing how cool pure Japanese traditional music actually is. The new album is meant to leave the strong impression highligting originality of Gyze.

Asian Chaos includes a song in collaboration with a DragonForce vocalist Marc Hudson. Gyze has played with DragonForce on festivals and on their Asian tour where the bands became friends, so when Ryoji asked if Marc was interested to do guest vocals for the song he supported the idea. Look forward to find out what spice did Marc add to the song "The Rising Dragon"

Also, a bonus track for Japan edition is a cover of the iconic "Forever Love" by X Japan.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Far Eastern Land"

"Asian Chaos"

"Eastern Spirits"

"King Kamuy"

"Dragon Calling"

"Camellia"

"Japanese Elegy"

"The Rising Dragon" (ft. Marc Hudson from DragonForce)

"White Territories"

"1945 Hiroshima"

"Forever Love" (bonus track JPN)

"Vivaldi Winter" (bonus track JPN)

"Asian Chaos" (Far Eastern Mix)

(Photo - Litchi)