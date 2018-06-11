Japan's GYZE Release Official Video For Title Track Of New EP; Bonus Track Features DRAGONFORCE Vocalist MARC HUDSON

Formed in 2009 in Sapporo, Japan, Gyze gained credence among many talented local artists. As a result, they were invited to Tokyo where they released their first EP in 2011. In 2012, the band took the second place in national Metal-Battle Finals in Japan organized by Wacken Open Air. Being noticed overseas Gyze signed their first contract with Coroner Records (Italy).

Their first album, Fascinating Violence, was released worldwide 2013 in, and in 2014 in Japan. It was ranked #1 on Amazon for consequent 3 months and topped the import CD chart in BURRN! magazine. After major debut in Japan with Victor Entertainment in September 2014, Gyze released their second full-format album in Japan, and in 2015 worldwide. In late 2016, Gyze joined the collaboration project to make soundtrack for a PS4 game, Let It Die, developed by Grasshopper Manufacture and released worldwide by GungHo Online. Having gained recognition among the world metalheads, Gyze released the third full-format album from Universal Music Japan in March 2017. This album was mixed and mastered by a famous Finish sound engineer Ahti Kortelainen (Kalmah, Sonata Arctica, etc.). The song "Pirates Of Upas" from this album is featured in a music video game Gitadora, produced by Konami. On June 27th Gyze will release their new EP, The Rising Dragon.

Check out the video for "The Rising Dragon" below.

Tracklist:

"Japanese Elegy"

"The Rising Dragon"

"Dragon Calling" (live bonus track)

"The Rising Dragon (instrumental bonus track)

"The Rising Dragon (Japanese bonus track feat. Marc Hudson of Dragonforce )

Gyze are:

Ryoji - guitar, vocals

Shuji - drums

Aruta - bass, vocals