Japan's GYZE To Release New Album Next Week; "Asian Chaos" Official Video Posted

The new Gyze album, Asian Chaos, will be released on July 10th via Out Of Line Music. The official video for the title track is available below.

Although Gyze is active overseas and targeting western market, with the new album, Asian Chaos, the main composer of the band Ryoji decided to highlight his Japanese identity. An amazing and unpredictable collaboration was born : being proud of his origins, he invited musicians of Gagaku - world oldest orchestra - to perform on a few tracks, introducing such traditional Japanese wind instruments as Sho, Hichirik and Ryuteki . The glory of lyrical melodies of Gagaku, combined with unique Japanese scale and integrated with heavy metal creates the unrivaled transcendent sound album showing how cool pure Japanese traditional music actually is. The new album is meant to leave the strong impression highliting originality of Gyze.

Asian Chaos includes a song in collaboration with a DragonForce vocalist Marc Hudson. Gyze has played with DragonForce on festivals and on their Asian tour where the bands became friends, so when Ryoji asked if Marc was interested to do guest vocals for the song he supported the idea. Look forward to find out what spice did Marc add to the song "The Rising Dragon"

Also, a bonus track for Japan edition is a cover of the iconic "Forever Love" by X Japan. Look forward to hear GYZE interpretation of this legendary song.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Far Eastern Land"

"Asian Chaos"

"Eastern Spirits"

"King Kamuy"

"Dragon Calling"

"Camellia"

"Japanese Elegy"

"The Rising Dragon" (ft. Marc Hudson from DragonForce)

"White Territories"

"1945 Hiroshima"

"Forever Love" (bonus track JPN)

"Vivaldi Winter" (bonus track JPN)

"Asian Chaos" (Far Eastern Mix)