Japan's HEAD PHONES PRESIDENT Release New Single / Video "Until I Die"; New Album To Be Released July 24th

Japan's Head Phones President will release their new album, Respawn, on July 24th. They have released an official video for the new song "Until I Die". Check it out below.

On July 23rd, the band will hold a Respawn listening party and perform an acoustic set at Rock Inn Dice in Shinjuku, Tokyo. Doors open at 7:30pm, showtime is 8:30pm.

Head Phones President was formed in Tokyo in 1999. Their sound has been described as alternative, progressive, avant-garde and nu metal. The band features vocaliust Anza Ohyama who played cartoon character Sailor Moon in thirteen separate musical productions between 1993 and 1998. She has also performed in stage productions of When Harry Met sally..., Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

For information on Head Phones President go to this location.