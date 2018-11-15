Japan's LOVEBITES Debut "Rising" Music Video
Japan's Lovebites will release their sophomore full-length, Clockwork Immortality, on December 7th. A video for the song "Rising" can be found below.
The band consists of Asami (vocals), Miho (bass), Haruna (drums), Midori (guitars) and Miyako (guitars/keyboard). The Lovebites sound owes a debt to the many great overseas heavy metal bands that have directly influenced their writing. Coupled with their own unique take on music, taking a piece from each member’s eclectic background and experiences, everything has culminated into forging a truly formidable group.
Tracklisting:
"Addicted"
"Pledge Of The Saviour"
"Rising"
"Empty Daydream"
"Mastermind 01"
"M.D.O."
"Journey To The Other Side"
"The Final Collision"
"We The United"
"Epilogue"
"Rising" video:
Their first European tour is underway. Remaining dates below.
Dates:
November-
16 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
20 - Paris, France - Nouveau Casino
21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington