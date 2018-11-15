Japan's LOVEBITES Debut "Rising" Music Video

Japan's Lovebites will release their sophomore full-length, Clockwork Immortality, on December 7th. A video for the song "Rising" can be found below.

The band consists of Asami (vocals), Miho (bass), Haruna (drums), Midori (guitars) and Miyako (guitars/keyboard). The Lovebites sound owes a debt to the many great overseas heavy metal bands that have directly influenced their writing. Coupled with their own unique take on music, taking a piece from each member’s eclectic background and experiences, everything has culminated into forging a truly formidable group.

Tracklisting:

"Addicted"

"Pledge Of The Saviour"

"Rising"

"Empty Daydream"

"Mastermind 01"

"M.D.O."

"Journey To The Other Side"

"The Final Collision"

"We The United"

"Epilogue"

"Rising" video:

Their first European tour is underway. Remaining dates below.

Dates:

November-

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

20 - Paris, France - Nouveau Casino

21 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington