December 7, 2018, an hour ago

Japan's LOVEBITES Release Official Track Video For New Single "Pledge Of The Savior"

Japan's Lovebites have released a track video for their new single, "Pledge Of The Savior". The song is featured on the band's sophomore full-length, Clockwork Immortality, out now. Watch the clip below.

The band consists of Asami (vocals), Miho (bass), Haruna (drums), Midori (guitars) and Miyako (guitars/keyboard). The Lovebites sound owes a debt to the many great overseas heavy metal bands that have directly influenced their writing. Coupled with their own unique take on music, taking a piece from each member’s eclectic background and experiences, everything has culminated into forging a truly formidable group.

Tracklisting:

"Addicted"
"Pledge Of The Saviour"
"Rising"
"Empty Daydream"
"Mastermind 01"
"M.D.O."
"Journey To The Other Side"
"The Final Collision"
"We The United"
"Epilogue"

"Pledge Of The Saviour" track video:

"Rising" video:



