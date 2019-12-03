Japan's LOVEBITES To Release Electric Pentagram Album In January; "When Destinies Align" Music Video Streaming

Japan's Lovebites will release their new album, Electric Pentagram, in January. A music video for the first single, "When Destinies Align", can be seen below.

Britain's JPU Records will issue the title on CD on January 31, and have launched the pre-order, here.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder Vengeance"

"Holy War"

"Golden Destination"

"Raise Some Hell"

"Today Is The Day"

"When Destinies Align"

"A Frozen Serenade"

"Dancing With The Devil"

"Signs Of Deliverance"

"Set The World On Fire"

"The Unbroken"

"Swan Song"

"When Destinies Align" video: