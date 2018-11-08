Japan's MAN WITH A MISSION Announce UK / European Tour

Japanese superstars Man With A Mission have announced a UK / European headline tour for February and March next year, including two UK dates. Tickets will be on sale from 10 AM on Friday, November 9th

Starting with a show at Manchester’s Academy3 on February 27th, the band will play London’s ULU the following night before heading to Europe for shows in Germany, France and Russia.

The tour follows the release of their most recent album, Chasing The Horizon. The album is the wolf collective’s fifth in their native Japan but their first brand new album to be released worldwide and has received widespread critical acclaim. Streaming and buy options are available here.

Man With A Mission are one of the most important and loved rock bands in Asia today. They sell out arenas across their homeland and have also completed sold out headline tours of the UK, Europe and US. The five-piece played their latest sold-out headline London show this year to an ecstatic crowd at The Dome, and also toured the UK with Don Broco.

Tour dates:

February

27 - Manchester, England - Academy3

28 - London, England - ULU

March

3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

8 - Paris, France - La Machine

10 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

11 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

14 - Moscow, Russia - Club Glav

15 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Kosmonaut