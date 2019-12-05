Japan's SABER TIGER To Release The Shade Of Holy Light EP Featuring Bonus Live Tracks

Legendary Japanese metal band Saber Tiger continue their collaboration with Sliptrick Records for the release of their new Maxi-EP, The Shade Of Holy Light. The title track is a dark power ballad that was originally released as part of the critically acclaimed 2018 Sliptrick Records release, Obscure Diversity. For this EP, the band recorded an exclusive orchestral arrangement of the title track which will be featured alongside the album version and a live version recorded in Tokyo in November 2018.

The international version of The Shade Of Holy Light greatly exceeds the usual running time of a regular EP because it includes no less than six bonus live tracks recorded at the same concert, four of which are exclusive to the international Sliptrick Records release. Among these are beloved Obscure Diversity tracks like "The Worst Enemy" and "The Crowbar Case", as well as classic tracks, such as "Angel Of Wrath". These live tracks prove that the guitar interplay between Akihito Kinoshita and Yasuharu Tanaka is every bit as tight and creative on stage as it is in the studio. The same can be said about the raw and passionate vocal performance of Takenori Shimoyama, as well as the intricate progressive leanings of drummer Yasuhiro Mizuno and bassist Hibiki.

In recent years, Saber Tiger have been taking their live reputation abroad to audiences in Russia, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, including a well-received slot at Estonia’s prestigious Hard Rock Laager festival earlier this year. Even after almost four decades of activity, Saber Tiger’s international ambitions have not dwindled. The Shade Of Holy Light is a great treat to fans that have followed Saber Tiger for many years, but also the perfect way for newcomers to become acquainted with their unique classic heavy metal sound with contemporary touches. The international version of The Shade Of Holy Light is released in Europe and North America by Sliptrick Records.

The maxi-EP was produced by Saber Tiger with co-production by Fubito Endo. It will be released on December 18th.

Tracklisting:

"The Shade Of Holy Light" (Orchestra Version)

"The Shade Of Holy Light" (Album Version)

"The Shade Of Holy Light" (Live Version)

"The Crowbar Case" (Live Version)

"Dying Breed" (Live Version)

"The Worst Enemy" (Live Version)

"Push" (Live Version)

"The Hammer" (Live Version)

"Angel Of Wrath" (Live Version)

Tracks 4, 5, 8 and 9 are an exclusive bonus for the Sliptrick Records release.

Saber Tiger's latest album, Obscure Diversity, was released on October 10th, 2018 via Sliptrick Records. A video for “Permanent Rage” is streaming below. The video was primarily filmed on Saber Tiger’s 2018 Baltic Tour and features the band both on stage and backstage at various venues during the tour.

Obscure Diversity demonstrates a band that has no intention of slowing down more than three and a half decades after their formation. If anything, their trademark blend of classy melodicism and fierce intensity is in better balance than ever. Tracks like speed monsters "The Crowbar Case" and "Permanent Rage" feature every aspect that fans have come to expect from Saber Tiger; from the whirlwind guitar work of Akihito Kinoshita and Yasuharu Tanaka to Takenori Shimoyama’s passionate vocals and the intricate rhythms of drummer Yasuhiro Mizuno and bassist hibiki. "Beat Of The War Drums" is heavy and modern, while more atmospheric tracks like "The Shade Of Holy Light" and "The Forever Throne" show a surprisingly introspective side of the band without sacrificing any of the band’s renowned heaviness. "Distant Signals", hibiki’s first songwriting contribution to Saber Tiger’s body of work, even manages to take the band to surprisingly progressive territories. Saber Tiger pulls all of these musical directions off with equal class and conviction, truly accounting for the diversity that they have promised in the album’s title.

Unlike their previous release Bystander Effect, which was mixed and mastered by founder Kinoshita himself, Saber Tiger sought international assistance for the sonic representation of Obscure Diversity. The band was looking for a certain degree of clarity and power and found exactly that when they enlisted the help of Simone Mularoni, guitarist of Italian progressive power metal band DGM and owner of the Domination Studio in San Marino.

Tracklisting:

“Daguerreotype Of Phineas Gage”

“The Crowbar Case”

“The Worst Enemy”

“Stain”

“Beat Of The War Drums”

“Distant Signals”

“The Shade Of Holy Light”

“Permanent Rage”

“Seize Your Moment”

“Divide To Deny”

“Paradigm And Parody”

“The Forever Throne”

“The Forever Throne” (Acoustic Version) (Bonus Track)

"Permanent Rage" video:

“The Worst Enemy” video:

Saber Tiger are:

Takenori Shimoyama – Vocal

Akihito Kinoshita – Guitar

Yasuharu Tanaka – Guitar

Yasuhiro Mizuno – Drums

Hibiki – Bass