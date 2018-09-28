Japan's SIGH To Release Heir To Despair Album In November; "Homo Homini Lupus" Track Featuring PHIL ANSELMO Streaming

Japanese band Sigh will release their eleventh studio album, Heir To Despair, on November 16th via Candlelight Records.

While the previous album Graveward (2015) was rather symphonic and orchestral, Heir To Despair is pointing in the completely opposite direction. Heir To Despair is a heavy, psychedelic, and exotic album filled with vintage keyboards and flute. It is heavily inspired by progressive bands like Brainticket, Embryo, Agitation Free, Between, Gentle Giant, Os Mutantes, Modulo 1000, and Black Widow.

Check out the brand new song "Homo Homini Lupus," featuring guest vocals from Phil Anselmo, here.

Vocalist Mirai Kawashima comments, "'Homo Homini Lupus' is one of the fastest and the simplest tracks on Heir To Despair. Don't expect other songs to sound like this. 'Homo Homini Lupus' means 'Man is wolf to man' in Latin. Thomas Hobbes referred to this verb to describe how men would act in the state of nature before we were civilized. The world shown in The Walking Dead series should be the best example of what we truly are. Men become wolves, or should I say, men are wolves in their real nature. Look what our ancestors did during the wartime! Look what our ancestors did during famine! We have own wolves inside."

Kawashima, who met Anselmo 20 years ago when they were both in US death metal band Necrophagia, added, "It is a great honor for us to finally have him on our album! He added a great atmosphere to the song with his very deep voices! It should be very easy for you to tell which parts were sung by Phil."

With this album, the band depicts the world through the eyes of madness. Yes, the album is about insanity. Music throughout is varied as a mad man's thoughts. It starts with the psychedelic and exotic "Aletheia" yet the following track "Homo Homini Lupus" is a rather straightforwardly thrashy song with the typical Sightwist. "In Memories Delusional" is a brutal tune with heavy Asian touches, while "Heresy Trilogy" is a representation of pure madness. The album ends with the title track - a 10-minute long, progressive, and epic song.

Heir To Despair can be viewed as Sigh's first attempt to intentionally take in a Japanese/Asian musical feel. Kawashima used some Japanese traditional singing techniques and Kevin Kmetz, formerly of Estradasphere and master of the traditional Japanese instrument, the shamisen, is featured on several tracks.

Moreover, 90 percent of the lyrics are in Japanese, which has never happened on previous Sigh albums.

The cover artwork, which exactly fits the concept of the album, was drawn by Eliran Kantor. Eliran did the artworks for the past Sigh albums such as Scenes from Hell (2010) and In Somniphobia (2012).

Kawashima adds, "I just suggested to Eliran that the album is about insanity and gave him some Japanese psychotropic drug advertisement from the '60s and '70s, which I love, to show him what kind of artwork I wanted. The result was perfect. The woman on the artwork looks ostensibly happy but the plant she's watering is withering, and her room looks like a mess. This is what true insanity is about. This is what true horror is about. These days people are trying to pretend to be as happy as possible on SNS, but what kind of darkness do they have in their mind? You cannot draw the line between sanity and insanity anymore."



Sigh lineup:

Mirai Kawashima - Vocals, Flute, Piccolo, Keyboards, Guitar, Taishogoto

Dr. Mikannibal - Vocals, Alto Saxophone

You Oshima - Guitar

Satoshi Fujinami - Bass

Junichi Harashima - Drums