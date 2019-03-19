Japan's TPO. (TWO PAIN ORGANIZED) Sign With Rockshots Records; Debut EP Due In May

tpo. (two pain organized) have signed with Rockshot Records, and will release their debut EP in May.

Hailing from the Land of the Rising Sun, tpo. (two pain organized) is a 9-person death metal band based out of Tokyo, Japan. Formed back in 1999 and deeply influenced by the Scandinavian metal scene, the band features triple vocals as well as double guitar and bass, keyboards and drum. Thanks to the unique lineup, tpo. (two pain organized) can count on several different solutions in terms of novelty, melody, speed, brutality, blended with a typical Japanese influence and production.

Hope, Moon & Small Forest is the band’s first release, collecting the most beautiful songs they always played live and is set to be released on May 31. The EP is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro - The Synergy"

"DxSxMxL"

"ICW"

"Score Zero Genocide"

"DWW III"

"DxSxMxL" live video:

tpo. (two pain organized) lineup:

Vocals: Tasaki,Shimizu,Yoshihara

Guitar: Ishii,Shiroumaru

Bass: Hasegawa

Party: Hazeyama

Keyboard: Miura

Drum: Ooba