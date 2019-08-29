Japan's UNITED Sign With Reaper Entertainment Europe; Latest Album To Be Re-Released In September

Japanese thrashers United released their 10th album, Absurdity, on July 18th, 2018 via Spiritual Beast. The band has signed with Reaper Entertainment Europe and the album will be officially released in European territories on September 27th.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Absurdity"

"Settle My War"

"Arise"

"Trapped Fake World"

"Dead by Dawn"

"Don’t Ever Let Me Down"

"May (feat. Anza from Head Phones President)

"Alive"

"Empty Eyes"

"Fabricated The Justice"