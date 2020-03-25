Japanese 10 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Covers RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's "Killing In The Name", KISS Classic "Detroit Rock City" (Video)
March 25, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Take a break from the daily Coronavirus doom and gloom with 10 year-old Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka, who has become a YouTube sensation and has attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and TV host Ellen Degenres. Below are a few rehearsal room performances from her extensive library of covers.