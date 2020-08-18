Japanese 10 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Covers RUSH Classic "YYZ" (Video)

Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka, who has become a YouTube sensation and has attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. She has posted a brand new cover of the Rush classic "YYZ" with the following message:

"My name is Yoyoka, I'm a 10 year old drummer from Japan. I have a lot of respect for Neil Peart. I am sorry he has gone to heaven, but I would like to dedicate a cover of this wonderful song to him. R.I.P."

Below are a few more rehearsal room performances from Yoyoka's library of covers.