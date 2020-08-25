Japanese 10 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA, ZO2 Vocalist PAULIE Z And Friends Covers OZZY OSBOURNE's "Over The Mountain" (Video)

Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka, who has become a YouTube sensation and has attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, recently teamed up with ZO2 vocalist Paulie Z, bassist Koichi Terasawa (ex-SLY) and guitarist Satsuma3042 to record a lockdown cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Over The Mountain". Check it out below.

Yoyoka recently recorded a cover of the Rush classic "YYZ", saying "I have a lot of respect for Neil Peart. I am sorry he has gone to heaven, but I would like to dedicate a cover of this wonderful song to him. R.I.P."