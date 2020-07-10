Japanese Speed Metallers HELL FREEZES OVER Gearing Up To Release New Album; Pro-Shot Live Video Available

Carnal Beast, a sub-label of Spiritual Beast Records, will release the new Hell Freezes Over album, Hellraiser, in August / September. It is currently available for pre-order worldwide here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Hellraiser"

"Roadkill"

"End The Breath Of The Night"

"Grant You Metal"

"Burn Your Life"

"The Last Frontier"

"Phantom Helicopter Attack"

"Hawkeye"

"Overwhelm"

"Eternal March Of Valor"

Check out the official Hell Freezes Over website here.