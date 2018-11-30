Japan’s CRYSTAL LAKE Signs With SharpTone Records

Japan’s breakout rock band Crystal Lake has signed a deal with SharpTone Records and will make their label debut with a brand new album titled »Helix«, that’s due out on February 15th.

“We're very excited to see our name on the SharpTone Records roster among so many great bands. We look forward to all the opportunities the future brings with them. This is going to be a new chapter of our career. STAY HEAVY” - Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake’s new record will coincide with the band’s first ever North American tour, with August Burns Red, Fit For A King and Miss May I.

“Aeon” video: