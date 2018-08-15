Japan’s RETORTION TERROR To Release Self-Titled EP In September

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the new EP from Japan's Retortion Terror entitled Retortion Terror September 14th on CD and Digital formats. Preorders can be found on Bandcamp.

Legendary Grindcore guitarist Takafumi Matsubara (Gridlink, Mortalized Grindcore) returns to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions with the crushing new self-titled EP. Following up on the punishing split with Invidiosus on HPGD, Retortion Terror are back and more intense than ever before. Vicious, raw, sick blistering Grindcore from Kyoto, Japan featuring vocalist Kiyo from World End Man.

Tracklisting:

“Choke Pear”

“Hito Wo Norowaba”

“Quagmire”

“Grind The Leeches”

“Hunt The Blind”

“I Wanna Live”

