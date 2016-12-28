Japan’s SOLITUDE Release “Blow” Lyric Video

Unleashing their latest album, Reach For The Sky, for North America via Test Your Metal Records this past November, Japanese heavy metallers, Solitude, have released a new lyric video for the track “Blow” (streaming below).

The track is one of eight fist pounders off the band's third album that was issued in Japan in 2015 by Spiritual Beast and follows 2009's Brave The Storm (Spiritual Beast) plus 2001's Virtual Image (Spiritual Beast). Reach For The Sky was mixed by Magnus “Mankan” Sedenberg, who has previously worked with Bullet and Crucified Barbara along with artwork by Velio Josto (Warlord, Medieval Steel, Ostrogoth etc).

Tracklisting:

“Venom’s Angel”

“Blow”

“Reach For The Sky”

“Don’t Need Mercy”

“Escape For The Crime”

“You Got My Mind”

“On The Edge Of Sorrow”

“December”

“Blow” lyric video:

“You Got My Mind”: