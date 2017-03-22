Japan’s VOMIT REMNANTS Streaming “Hi-Fi The Art Of Rapture” Track

Long-running Japanese brutal death metal faction Vomit Remnants will unleash a new full-length next month via Unique Leader Records. Fittingly titled Hyper Groove Brutality, the band's first studio output in twelve years was produced by Darren Cesca (Arsis, Vile, Goratory) of House Of Grind Studios and features guest appearances from vocalist Henrik Cranz of Soils Of Fate, guitarist Craig Peters of Deeds Of Flesh and Destroying The Devoid, and guitarist Paul Masvidal of Cynic/ex-Death. New track "Hi-Fi The Art Of Rapture" is streaming below.



Hyper Groove Brutality will see release on April 21st worldwide via Unique Leader and comes wrapped in artwork by Phlegeton of Phlegeton Art Studio (Braincasket, Korpse, Whoretopsy etc.). Preorder bundles are available at Indie Merch.

Tracklisting:

“Burning All Inside”

“Hi-Fi The Art Of Rapture”

“Die Fast And Blasting”

“Extinction Of Worthless Humanity”

“Inflicted Artificial Intelligence”

“Wire Rope Strangle”

“Despairing The Atmosphere”

“Supreme Indeterminate Power”

"Hi-Fi The Art Of Rapture":

“Wire Rope Strangle”: