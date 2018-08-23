JARED JAMES NICHOLS To Open For L.A. GUNS Across The UK, Europe; Headlines The Viper Room Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Friday August 24th, is the last Los Angeles date by Jared James Nichols before his European tour with L.A. Guns. Be sure to catch Jared James Nichols live at The Viper Room, located at 8852 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, California. Special guest and L.A. Guns lead guitarist Tracii Guns will be joining Jared on stage for what's being billed as an "epic jam."



Opening the evening will be Archer Nation, Rebel Rampage, and The Heroine. Get your tickets online now at this location. A promo clip for the concert can be seen below:

Catch Jared James Nichols in concert across The UK and Europe with L.A. Guns, confirmed shows are listed in the official tour poster:

For further details, visit Jared James Nichols on Facebook.