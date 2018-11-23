JASON BECKER Gives You The Chance To Create Your "Ultimate Jason Becker Spotify Playlist"

Create a playlist in Spotify with songs by legendary composer/guitarist Jason Becker, or featuring Jason. The playlist MUST include the first two singles from his new album, Triumphant Hearts - "Valley Of Fire" and "Hold On To Love". Share your playlist with the hashtag #jasonbeckerplaylist.

Jason will listen to all the playlists and pick his favourite, featuring his favourite playlist on all of Jason’s socials, new website and Jason’s Spotify page. Calling it the Official Jason Becker Ultimate Playlist.

Becker has released his new music video for "Hold On To Love". The song, which features Codany Holiday, is featured on Triumphant Hearts, out on December 7th via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Watch the clip below.

Jason Becker's story is one of brilliance, talent, determination, adversity, and, ultimately, triumph. A child prodigy on guitar, Jason rose to prominence as a teenager when he was one half of the legendary rock guitar duo Cacophony (with his great friend Marty Friedman).

After wowing audiences all over the world with his amazing guitar chops and deep compositions, Jason got a gig with David Lee Roth, following in the huge footsteps of Eddie Van Halen and Steve Vai. He wrote and recorded the DLR album A Little Ain't Enough and was poised to take over the rock guitar world when a nagging pain in his leg was diagnosed as ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease, a debilitating and fatal condition with a life expectancy of maybe five years. Maybe. That was 29 years ago.

Today Jason's busier and more prolific than ever, as evidenced by Triumphant Hearts. Many of the guitar parts are performed by a who's-who of 6-string gods including Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Neal Schon, Steve Morse, Paul Gilbert, Joe Bonamassa, and many others. And, in what will absolutely delight his fans, Jason's amazing guitar playing - recorded in the '80s and '90s - graces several tunes.

Triumphant Hearts will be released worldwide on CD, double vinyl and digitally. The double vinyl includes a code for a complimentary MP3 download of the album.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Triumphant Heart" (feat. Marty Friedman, Glauco Bertagnin, Hiyori Okuda)

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday)

"Fantasy Weaver" (feat. Jake Shimabukuro)

"Once Upon A Melody"

"We Are One" (feat. Steve Knight)

"Magic Woman" (feat. Uli Jon Roth & Chris Broderick)

"Blowin' In The Wind" (feat. Gary Rosenberg)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Joe Satriani, Aleks Sever, Guthrie Govan, Steve Morse)

"Valley Of Fire" (feat. Michael Lee Firkins, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert, Neal Schon, Mattias IA Eklundh, Marty Friedman, Greg Howe, Jeff Loomis, Richie Kotzen, Gus G., Steve Hunter, Ben Woods)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Trevor Rabin)

"Taking Me Back"

"Tell Me No Lies"

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday) [Chuck Zwicky Remix]

"You Do It"

"Hold On To Love" video:

"Valley Of Fire" video:

Jason Becker has schedule a live Facebook video event for this Friday, November 16th, at 6:30 PM, PT. Join Jason as he answers your questions and discusses his new music video for "Hold On To Love". Tune in here.