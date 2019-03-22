JASON BECKER Health Update - "The Doctor Was Encouraging And Didn’t See Anything Concerning," Says PAT BECKER

Pat Becker has issued the following update on her son, legendary composer/guitarist Jason Becker, who had a procedure to drain an abscess in his lung on March 21st.

Says Pat: Jason is home. All went well and we are waiting on the lab results, but the doctor was encouraging and didn’t see anything concerning. Next stop, Tuesday for an echo cardiogram. Serrana says that is so they can determine the sex of the alien in his heart. And she is a nurse so she knows. Jason sends his love and huge gratitude!"

Becker’s latest album, Triumphant Hearts, was released back in December 2018. Order here.

