JASON BECKER - "I'm About Music, Not Politics... But This Has Me Freaked Out"

Guitarist Jason Becker, who played in Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth's solo band, as well as Cacophony alongside former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, is the subject of a CNN news report, filed by Michael Nedelman.

In 1989, Becker was diagnosed with ALS (amylotropic lateral sclerosis),also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. This took away his ability to move and breathe on his own - prior to his 21st birthday. Jason was given no more than five years to live; he's now 47.



This past Monday, June 26th, Becker took to Facebook to speak out against another challenge he's facing: the Senate health care bill. His complete statement reads as follows:

"I usually stay out of politics, but people have asked me whether the American Healthcare Act (AHCA), if passed by the Senate, will affect me personally. I’m about music, not politics, but the fact is this one has me freaked out for poor and disabled people. I have survived ALS to continue my work as a musician and composer for 28 years due to the care I receive through insurance and Medicaid. Without these supports my family can flat out not manage my care, and my life and career will be in serious jeopardy.

When President Trump promised we would get better, cheaper healthcare that would fix the problems of the Affordable Care Act, I hoped it was true. Unfortunately, the American Healthcare Act promises giant cuts to the programs that I and every other poor, sick and disabled person have relied on for our lives. The Medicaid per capita block grants to states will mean bluntly that people with costly needs like mine will be too expensive to cover. The removal of limits on insurance premiums means that people with expensive medical care needs can be priced out of the market. I would certainly be one of those affected. Lastly, insurance companies will not be required to cover basic services, such as hospitalization. This means, for example, the next time I get pneumonia I would not be able to afford the intensive treatment I would need to survive it.

None of these reductions in benefits is offset by any other aspect of the bill. The only beneficiaries of these drastic cuts are the wealthy, who are set to receive a tax break if the bill passes. It breaks my heart that this country could forsake its own most vulnerable citizens in this way, placing no value on the lives of the poor and sick. So I am asking you: please call and email your senators right away, telling them you want them to stand up for those who can’t by demanding a better solution for American healthcare and voting against the AHCA as it is currently written."

