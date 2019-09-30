JASON BECKER Recovering From Two Cataract Surgeries; Grammy Submissions Announced For Triumphant Hearts Album

Guitarist Jason Becker has issued the following personal update:

"I felt like it was a time for update and guess what, I have some very EXCITING news to share! The following Grammy submissions for Triumphant Hearts are available for your Grammy voting consideration. This is the first round of voting, the final nominations will be announced November 20th.

Album Of The Year: Triumphant Hearts

Contemporary Instrumental Album: Triumphant Hearts

Rock Song: "We Are One"

R&B Song: "Hold On To Love"

Instrumental Composition: "Valley Of Fire"

"I am now recovering from two cataract surgeries I had last week. My vision is still funky, but slowly getting better. With my eye sight as it is, hopefully I won’t accidentally vote for Justin Bieber.”

Triumphant Hearts was released back in December 2018. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Triumphant Heart" (feat. Marty Friedman, Glauco Bertagnin, Hiyori Okuda)

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday)

"Fantasy Weaver" (feat. Jake Shimabukuro)

"Once Upon A Melody"

"We Are One" (feat. Steve Knight)

"Magic Woman" (feat. Uli Jon Roth & Chris Broderick)

"Blowin' In The Wind" (feat. Gary Rosenberg)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Joe Satriani, Aleks Sever, Guthrie Govan, Steve Morse)

"Valley Of Fire" (feat. Michael Lee Firkins, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert, Neal Schon, Mattias IA Eklundh, Marty Friedman, Greg Howe, Jeff Loomis, Richie Kotzen, Gus G., Steve Hunter, Ben Woods)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Trevor Rabin)

"Taking Me Back"

"Tell Me No Lies"

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday) [Chuck Zwicky Remix]

"You Do It"

"Hold On To Love" video:

"Valley Of Fire" video: