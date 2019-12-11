JASON BECKER's Mother Looks Back On Triumphamt Hearts Album One Year Later - "Jason's Fans Continue To Astound Me With Their Love, Generosity And Support"

Guitarist Jason Becker, who suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease - looks back on his Triumphant Hearts album, released one year ago.

Becker: "I couldn’t be happier with the music, and how my closest fans and friends received the album. I am so grateful to everyone involved with the making of this album, yet I couldn’t be more disappointed that not one national TV show wanted to tell the story, and one year later, my focus is more on healing than celebrating."

Jason’s mother, Pat Becker, shares her memories and thoughts about Triumphant Hearts:

"After watching so many years of hard work and focus on this music, it was very exciting to finally see it come out for the world to hear at last. It’s a little hard to imagine how much work, talent, discipline, love of music, sleepless nights, decisions, angst, patience and nerves were involved with the process. I was there and I find it hard to believe. Starting with Jason, who had the vision and created songs he had thought about for so long; some songs were intricately planned and carried out, some songs evolved and changed, some were a surprise.

As I have noticed through the years, whenever Jason has a project, he attracts the best people to help him. Beginning with his buddies, Mike Bemesderfer and Dave Lopez, who are always there to encourage him and do anything in their power to make what he envisions possible. And we can add Dan Alvarez and Gary Rosenberg to that list, who both worked for him in any way they could to help with funding, setting up musicians, co-producing and anything else required at the time. It was such fun to watch Jason and Dan, who is fastidious (I think even more than Jason) and loves Jason’s music, work together until they were satisfied. Jason always has the last word, but sometimes Dan brings him around and that’s always funny. Shota came along and rounded up an orchestra, went to Bulgaria to orchestrate while we watched Jason and Dan direct their playing. It was two early morning, rainy days and it was thrilling. Musicians/students from San Francisco State came to play some early stages of classical pieces and it was just beautiful. Jason’s brother Ehren and his friend and band mate, Matt Easton spent an afternoon singing the beginning stages of 'Hold On To Love' for a demo, even before the words were complete.

Steve Knight from Flipsyde came to Jason’s home studio and recorded 'We Are One' with all his heart. I loved it when he said 'Play your guitar, Jason!' And, we can’t forget Serrana, who, along with Dave Lopez, knew Codany Holiday and invited him to sing what became the final version of 'Hold On To Love'. He took no breaks and worked a solid 5 hours. It was amazing to watch.

I got to go to Fantasy Studios and watch the best vocal singers around put life and energy into his work. They all gave him such respect and love and appreciation for his compositions.

Each week something new would come in. A beautiful solo from another astounding player, a violin solo no one could have played. A cello from heaven, guitar solos sent with the love and care of, not only the professional musicians they were, but humble folks who loved Jason enough to give him pieces of their own hearts and music.

Of course, none of this could have been done without Serrana, Marilyn, Elizabeth, Gary, Nancy, Angela, and all the loved ones who care so much for Jason.

I would be lying to say I wasn’t disappointed that there were no Grammy nominations for this beautiful work. To me, this album is filled with the heart and soul of a person, coming out in the most exquisite notes, making heart-melting melodies; the very definition of music. And how was it done? By eye movement and love. It would have been so nice to have that acknowledgement. But, in the end, this music is Jason’s life. He cannot speak or play anymore, but he is still able to convey such love and beauty with his own story. He is able to touch hearts, and his accomplishments are staggering to me. I loved reading the reviews, also filled with love, appreciation and understanding of what he had accomplished. Thank you, one and all for that. And Jason’s fans continue to astound me with their love, generosity and support. This album could not have happened without them. And those are the miracles I see in this story and this music. That it can be done by someone who has been given so much talent and love, as well as so many challenges, and that so many people are willing to help in any way they can to make it as possible and as easy as they can for him to do it. If that isn’t a miracle, what is?"

Triumphant Hearts was released back in December 2018. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Triumphant Heart" (feat. Marty Friedman, Glauco Bertagnin, Hiyori Okuda)

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday)

"Fantasy Weaver" (feat. Jake Shimabukuro)

"Once Upon A Melody"

"We Are One" (feat. Steve Knight)

"Magic Woman" (feat. Uli Jon Roth & Chris Broderick)

"Blowin' In The Wind" (feat. Gary Rosenberg)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Joe Satriani, Aleks Sever, Guthrie Govan, Steve Morse)

"Valley Of Fire" (feat. Michael Lee Firkins, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert, Neal Schon, Mattias IA Eklundh, Marty Friedman, Greg Howe, Jeff Loomis, Richie Kotzen, Gus G., Steve Hunter, Ben Woods)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Trevor Rabin)

"Taking Me Back"

"Tell Me No Lies"

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday) [Chuck Zwicky Remix]

"You Do It"

"Hold On To Love" video:

"Valley Of Fire" video: