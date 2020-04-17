JASON BECKER's Personal Guitar Signed By EDDIE VAN HALEN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MARTY FRIEDMAN, STEVE VAI, ULI JON ROTH And Others Sells For Over $26,000 USD

A Kiesel JB24 Jason Becker Tribute guitar (Jason’s personal guitar signed by multiple guitar legends) has sold for $26,111.00 USD.

This exceptional and exquisitely unique instrument is a truly one-of-a-kind signature series axe that not only plays like a beast but has also been signed (with love) by Jason Becker and by 16 of the most celebrated and respected guitarists alive today, including: Eddie Van Halen, Yngwie J. Malmsteen, Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Joe Bonamassa, John Petrucci, Paul Gilbert, Uli Jon Roth, Richie Kotzen, Greg Howe, John 5, Chris Broderick, Nita Strauss, Dave Amato, and Ben Woods.

Each guitarist chose to sign this guitar out of love and respect for Jason and to show their support. There is literally no other guitar on planet Earth like this one.

The affectionately named “Triumphant Friends” Guitar comes from Jason Becker’s personal collection. Hand-crafted by world-renowned Kiesel Custom Guitars in Escondido California, this JB24 ‘Numbers’ Signature Model has been painstakingly decked out with Jason’s multi-colored numbers inlays, multi-colored Seymour Duncan pickups, and other premium features - all spec’d out exactly the way Jason wanted it. Kiesel has also provided a professional clear coat to protect the amazing group of signatures found on the body.

“Triumphant Friends” comes with a certification of authenticity, a ridiculous collection of picks from most of the signees, a high-quality framed photo collage documenting most of the artists signing the guitar, a killer custom case, and most amazing of all… proceeds of this sale go directly to the Jason Becker Special Needs Trust.

For more on this guitar, head here.