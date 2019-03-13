JASON BECKER To Undergo Lung Procedure Next Week - "We Are All In Survival Mode And Working Hard To Come Back To “Normal” Mode," Says PAT BECKER

Pat Becker has issued the following update on her son, legendary composer/guitarist Jason Becker:

"Hello all you Triumphant Hearts! Jason is very grateful to you all. His procedure to drain the abscess in his lung is scheduled for March 21st and should be an out-patient procedure if all goes well. He is off the antibiotics for now and some of the side-effects have ceased, but there are still bouts of shortness of breath and rapid heartbeats, which is quite scary and causes anxiety and stress, which means no computer time and some adjustments in food/water intake and things like that.

"Kind of touch and go, but we are all expecting a good outcome. As Jason says, “man, breathing is a good thing.” We are all in survival mode and working hard to come back to “normal” mode. And fun. Thank you all for your love and support."

Becker’s latest album, Triumphant Hearts, was released back in December 2018. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Triumphant Heart" (feat. Marty Friedman, Glauco Bertagnin, Hiyori Okuda)

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday)

"Fantasy Weaver" (feat. Jake Shimabukuro)

"Once Upon A Melody"

"We Are One" (feat. Steve Knight)

"Magic Woman" (feat. Uli Jon Roth & Chris Broderick)

"Blowin' In The Wind" (feat. Gary Rosenberg)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Joe Satriani, Aleks Sever, Guthrie Govan, Steve Morse)

"Valley Of Fire" (feat. Michael Lee Firkins, Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Paul Gilbert, Neal Schon, Mattias IA Eklundh, Marty Friedman, Greg Howe, Jeff Loomis, Richie Kotzen, Gus G., Steve Hunter, Ben Woods)

"River Of Longing" (feat. Trevor Rabin)

"Taking Me Back"

"Tell Me No Lies"

"Hold On To Love" (feat. Codany Holiday) [Chuck Zwicky Remix]

"You Do It"

Trailer:

"Hold On To Love" video:

"Valley Of Fire" video: