JASON BIELER Covers SAIGON KICK, SUPER TRANSATLANTIC, DAVID BOWIE And SOUNDGARDEN At Solo Acoustic Shows; Video Available

Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler recently did three solo acoustic shows in Florida, featuring sets including cover songs, Saigon Kick and Super Transatlantic material. He has posted the following update:

"Ok, this might be a slightly extended post so apologies in advance. As I sit here back in the Bieler bunker with some coffee reflecting on the first three solo acoustic shows, I have to thank everyone who took time from life to spend a few hours with me to listen to some music and hear some stories. I had been thinking of doing something like this for a while and really struggled with how to present the music….full band or loops, backing tracks or even some string and percussion ensemble stuff. In the end, I decided to do it with just a guitar and a vocal as stripped and as naked as possible (metaphorically speaking; my all nude show will have a higher price point as I intend to price tickets on a 'per nude pound' basis…yet another industry first!).

All joking aside I really had some of the single best live musical moments of my life with you people, just getting to sing together and share some stories with you and make what felt like a deeper connection after all these years….so I sincerely want to thank you cause it was an absolute blast.

All of this plus being one of the most fortunate people on the planet to get the support of so many friends. I mean, Pat Lynch and Mike Calta having me on their morning shows, which they did not have to do, was just amazing! The venues which all had the most helpful supportive staffs. If you don’t support venues like The Social, The Attic at Rock Brothers and The Funky Biscuit it will be your loss. These places are artist first venues that night after night provide wonderful shows in great venues…support them!

Ok, off to Texas with Saigon Kick…where you people have a lot to live up to, do not disappoint me, I'm delicate like a desert flower."